type here...
GhPage Entertainment A glance into Hajia4Real's expensive In-House recording studio
Entertainment

A glance into Hajia4Real’s expensive In-House recording studio

By Gideon Osei-Agyare
Hajia4Real studio
Hajia4Real studio
- Advertisement -

Hajia4Real has given her fans and followers a sneak peek of her expensive in-house recording studio.

The model in exploring other fields of creativity has released a song dubbed ”Badder Than” which has been met with mixed reactions.

It is almost as if Hajia4Real got tired of being in the background playing video vixen and has decided to step out of their shadows.

Her new release has had some great reviews with some cybernauts considering it a great start to a career in music.

As expected, the trolls have also had a field day calling her song wack and cautioning her to stick to being a fashionista, model and video vixen.

Born Mona Montrage, the social media influencer as part of a recent conversation with Abeiku Santana was asked to show her freestyling skills on Okay FM.

Her floppy freestyle has fuelled even more trolling on social media with people pointing to her lack of talent.

On the other hand, Nana Aba Anamoah called Mona’s new song a banger asking her to ignore the haters.

Meanwhile, Mona seems unmoved by the trolling that has come her way as a new video of her singing along to her song at her expensive in-house recording studio has surfaced on social media.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Her spacious and cosy studio which is inside her plush Trassaco Valley mansion is beautifully embellished with pink painting with her name inscribed on the wall.

Mona’s musical journey obviously would not be devoid of criticism and trolling because people already have a portrait of her being a model stuck in their minds.

However, her ability to deal with the bashing and to keep pushing will determine her success as an artist.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, December 2, 2020
Accra
few clouds
82.4 ° F
82.4 °
82.4 °
83 %
2.9mph
20 %
Wed
84 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
80 °

TRENDING

President Akufo-Addo caught on tape allegedly receiving $40,000 bribe

News Mr. Tabernacle -
H.E President Akufo-Addo in a video going viral is seen receiving $40,000 bribe from 2 visitors (we are told they are affiliated...
Read more

Bulldog sacked for the second time by Shatta Wale

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Reports reaching us indicate that artiste manager Lawrence Asiamah Hanson aka Bulldog has been sacked for the second time by dancehall artiste...
Read more

Abeiku Santana grinds the huge booty of an underage SHS student; social media reacts

Entertainment Mr. Tabernacle -
Abeiku Santana is trending after a video of him grinding the big booty of an SHS student who was in uniform surfaced...
Read more

Special voting: Military officer records himself voting for Akufo-Addo(Video)

News Mr. Tabernacle -
A center has been mounted in each of the 275 constituencies of Ghana for the Special Voting exercise ongoing across the country.
Read more

I was accused of killing my husband – Queen Kamsi

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
The official translator for the founder of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) Rev. Obofour who has been identified as Queen Kamsi has shared...
Read more

Victoria Lebene accused of cheating on her husband with her gym instructor

Entertainment Qwame Benedict -
Actress Victoria Lebene who is now married to blogger Eugene Nkansah aka Nkonkonsa has been accused by a netizen of cheating on...
Read more

Election 2020: John Mahama to be declared the winner after the polls – Ustaz Shamuna

Politics Qwame Benedict -
Popular Islamic cleric and Numerologist Mallam Ustaz Shamuna has predicted victory for John Dramani Mahama and the NDC in the upcoming 7th...
Read more

Prophet Nigel Gaisie drops another prophecy ahead of the 2020 elections

Lifestyle Qwame Benedict -
The leader of Prophetic Hill Church, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has dropped a cryptic prophecy ahead of the coming 2020 election which is...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News