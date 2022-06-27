- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Real turned 30 over the weekend and marked her birthday celebration in a grand style.

The birthday celebration was held at an event centre with plush decorations that caused a stir on social media.

The star-studded ceremony saw performances by Stonebwoy, ‘Sugarcane’ hitmaker, Camidoh, D-Black, Efya and several others.

Also in attendance were Shatta Bundle, Fella Makafui, Gyakie, Okyeame Kwame, Sherifa Gunu, Sister Deborah, Big Brother Najia winner 2019, Mercy Eke among others.

Celebrities and personalities who attended the lavish ceremony also sprayed huge sums of money on the celebrants when she was on the dance floor.

ALSO READ: Stonebwoy grinds a slay queen at Hajia4Real’s 30th birthday party

Watch the video below;

Hajia4Real, originally known as Mona Faiz Montrage, shot to fame when her amorous relationship with the business mogul Kenpong made headlines.

The mother of one is one of the richest self-made celebrities in Ghana as she owns several businesses.