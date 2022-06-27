type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentGlitz and glamour at Hajia4Real's expensive 30th birthday party
Entertainment

Glitz and glamour at Hajia4Real’s expensive 30th birthday party

By Lizbeth Brown
Hajia4Real birthday party
- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Real turned 30 over the weekend and marked her birthday celebration in a grand style.

The birthday celebration was held at an event centre with plush decorations that caused a stir on social media.

The star-studded ceremony saw performances by Stonebwoy, ‘Sugarcane’ hitmaker, Camidoh, D-Black, Efya and several others.

Also in attendance were Shatta Bundle, Fella Makafui, Gyakie, Okyeame Kwame, Sherifa Gunu, Sister Deborah, Big Brother Najia winner 2019, Mercy Eke among others.

Celebrities and personalities who attended the lavish ceremony also sprayed huge sums of money on the celebrants when she was on the dance floor.

ALSO READ: Stonebwoy grinds a slay queen at Hajia4Real’s 30th birthday party

Watch the video below;

Subscribe to watch new videos

Hajia4Real, originally known as Mona Faiz Montrage, shot to fame when her amorous relationship with the business mogul Kenpong made headlines.

The mother of one is one of the richest self-made celebrities in Ghana as she owns several businesses.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, June 27, 2022
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    78 %
    2.9mph
    40 %
    Mon
    82 °
    Tue
    82 °
    Wed
    80 °
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    78 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News