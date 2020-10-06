Gloria Kani to expose Eagle Prophet

- Advertisement -

Actress turned Evangelist Gloria Kani has threatened to go live and expose Reindolph Oduro Gyebi popularly known as Eagle Prophet who happens to be the father of her first son.

Her reason to finally expose him after that a long wait is as a result of this; Gloria Kani via a post she made on social media disclosed that the preacher has refused to take responsibility of the child he fathers.

Eagle Prophet has refused to take charge of his son because (she) Gloria Kani has kept him in secret and protected him for so many years. But now she has broken the chain of silence.

Gloria Kani’s statements go a long way to confirm the widespread rumour that she is in a serious relationship with Prophet Reindolph Oduro Gyebi.

In her post on social media, Gloria Kani shared a photo grid of her baby daddy-Eagle Prophet and their son with the caption; “When you protect someone with all you have and becomes a fool at last Hmmmm

COMING Live SOON!!!!!!!!”

Eagle Prophet

Gloria Kani was recently dominating news headlines amid the Papa No Saga. She came at Tracey Boakye exposing her and revealing all the secrets they both shared together sometime ago when they campaigned for the same political party.