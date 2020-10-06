type here...
GhPage Entertainment Gloria Kani to expose Eagle Prophet
Entertainment

Gloria Kani to expose Eagle Prophet

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Gloria Kani and Eagle Prophet
Gloria Kani and Eagle Prophet
- Advertisement -

Actress turned Evangelist Gloria Kani has threatened to go live and expose Reindolph Oduro Gyebi popularly known as Eagle Prophet who happens to be the father of her first son.

Her reason to finally expose him after that a long wait is as a result of this; Gloria Kani via a post she made on social media disclosed that the preacher has refused to take responsibility of the child he fathers.

Eagle Prophet has refused to take charge of his son because (she) Gloria Kani has kept him in secret and protected him for so many years. But now she has broken the chain of silence.

Gloria Kani’s statements go a long way to confirm the widespread rumour that she is in a serious relationship with Prophet Reindolph Oduro Gyebi.

In her post on social media, Gloria Kani shared a photo grid of her baby daddy-Eagle Prophet and their son with the caption; “When you protect someone with all you have and becomes a fool at last Hmmmm
COMING Live SOON!!!!!!!!” 

See Post below

Eagle Prophet
Eagle Prophet

Gloria Kani was recently dominating news headlines amid the Papa No Saga. She came at Tracey Boakye exposing her and revealing all the secrets they both shared together sometime ago when they campaigned for the same political party.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Accra
few clouds
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
70 %
2.5mph
20 %
Tue
84 °
Wed
83 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
80 °
Sat
82 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News