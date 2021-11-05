Gloria Kani Wickedly Wishes Death For Kennedy Agyapong

- Advertisement -

Actress turned evangelist of God, Gloria Kani seems to be very happy about the circulating reportage that Kennedy Agaypong has been bedridden by stroke.

The vessel of God who should have been wishing the highly opinionated MP a speedy recovery has done otherwise.

According to Gloria Kani, she is more than excited about Kennedy Agyapong’s illness because he tried to make the work of God unpopular some few months ago.

She went on to add that, no one goes after the ministry of God and has peace in the end.

Gloria Kani further advised Kennedy Agyapong to seek help from a powerful man of God, else he will die.

It can be recalled that somewhere last year, Kennedy Agyapong launched an aggressive campaign on all the fake pastors in the country in the bid to select the evil clerics from the good ones.

It is at the back of this that Gloria Kani has opined that Kennedy Agyapong has incurred the wrath of God upon himself.

BACKGROUND

Ghanaian IG blogger, @Abathegreat was the first person to openly drop the news about Kennedy Agypong’s sickness.

She went ahead to assert on her IG page that the MP was receiving treatment in the US.

Celebrities like Afia Schwar, Nana Ama Mcbrown, and a host of others also took to their social media pages to pray for Kennedy Agaypong.

Meanwhile, new pictures of Kennedy Agyping looking very healthy and strong mysteriously landed on the internet yesterday.

These pictures were taken to refute the rumors that Kennedy Agypong is down by stroke.