Actress Gloria Sarfo has jumped on social media to defend her colleague Yvonne Okoro after some netizens decided to make fun of her.

The younger sister of Yvonne identified as Roseline Okoro tied the knot over the weekend to her sweetheart who is only known as Anthony.

Though people are happy that the younger sister of the award-winning actress has gotten married, some people have a problem with that.

Not an accepted culture or norm but in the African setting, people wish to see the eldest daughter getting married before her other siblings and that is the main reason why Yvonne Okoro is being trolled on social media.

According to some people, she should be ashamed of herself that he younger sister is getting married before her when it’s supposed to be the other way around.

But Gloria Sarfo who is unhappy with the way some netizens are trolling her colleague has questioned why people would pass such a statement knowing very well that people destinies are different.

She posted: “@ze_kay And who made that law, “EARTH gods” who hold people’s destinies or WHO???…Let’s not restrict ourselves OK!!! It is 101% of for a younger sibling to get married ANYTIME they’re destined to!! ANYTIME!!! NOTHING STOPS THEM, ABSOLUTELY NOTHING!!! DONT MEASURE OTHERS “TIMINGS” PER YOUR THOUGHTS OR OPINIONS PLEASE!!! IMMEDIATELY I SAW THIS, I KNEW THIS WAS COMING,,,COS I’VE BEEN A VICTIM OF THIS UNFORTUNATE AND UNNECESSARY CONCLUTIONS!!! THIS IS SICKENING GOSH”

