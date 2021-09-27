‘You’ll die before your time’-Gloria Sarfo curses a troll who attacked her personality over BBN

- Advertisement -

Actress Gloria Osei Sarfo has bared her teeth wildly wide at a troll who attacked her personality over her comments on Big Brother Naija. Gloria Sarfo made a reaction post on her official Instagram Page to BBN.

She mentioned in her reaction post that BB Naija housemate, Pere is instigating Angel against Whitemoney in the white room.

The talented actress accentuated that Pere is showing too much dislike for Whitemoney even at a point when he should be thinking about securing a spot in the finale.

The actress mounted a campaign against Pere as she prayed that Angel takes the last spot as a finalist.

She wrote; “Well,, whether he’s playing a game or not, One thing I’m sure of is that ,you can NEVER fight GRACE? I just pray that my girl @theangeljbsmith WINS this last slot, and refuse to be polluted by “Mr Soldier” when she gets back into the house??? Dont come for me ooo, I’m not Biggie ooo????? And dont forget the theme: SHINE YA EYE?? It’s a GAME ooo, I’m only catching CRUISE??????. By the way, what do you think about the TASK for the two fake evictees ?”

The troll who seemingly was unhappy with Gloria’s take on the issue came at her real hard, a way that angered the screen goddess making her spit venom on the said troll.

From the troll, Gloria Sarfo is an old woman who should be thinking about her grandchildren instead of picking a special interest about Big Brother Naija and commenting about it.

In a swift but bitter reply, the multi-award-winning star cursed the User saying that if the troll is not her age then he/she will not get there, meaning that person will die before time.

Check out the ‘heated’ banter below;

Big Brother Naija is a reality show in which contestants live in an isolated house and compete for a large cash prize worth $100000 at the end of the show by avoiding being evicted by viewers.

Apparently, Pere Egbi, the former US army officer, nurse, actor and singer, was removed from the house through a fake eviction.

Pere is currently in a secret room of the BBN house, where he is waiting to play a game that will determine his fate in the show

Another housemate, Angel Smith, a 21-year-old creative whose mother is half Ghanaian, was also fake evicted to join Pere.

According to Big Brother, she is to play the game with Pere. The loser of the game will be evicted from the show.

However, viewers of the show argue that the move is unfair to Pere because he was ahead of Angel with more votes that should guarantee him a spot among the top finalists without having to play any game with Angel.