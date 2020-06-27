- Advertisement -

Celebrated Ghanaian actress, Gloria Sarfo, has revived the marriage tale between her and colleague actor, Mikki Osei Berko, popularly known as ‘Dada Boat’ once again in stunning photos.

Gloria Sarfo recently posted loved-up photos with Dada Boat with a powerful love message attached to it on her Instagram page.

According to reports on sighted on social media, colleague media celebrities came out to dismiss the love affair.

However, in the stunning photos sighted Nkonkonsa Instagram page, both Gloria Sarfo and Dada Boat were seen together like lovebirds attending the funeral of the late Bishop Benard Nyarko which took place this morning at 7 am today June 27, 2020.

Gloria Sarfo wore a beautiful black dress and Mikki Osei Berko also had a red traditional funeral cloth on.

Reports have it that the two ‘lovebirds’ arrived at the funeral together.

Gloria Sarfo and Dada Boat were seen all over each other as they walked gorgeously to the burial service.

Dada Boat was, therefore, seen holding Gloria Sarfo’s hand like an adorable twosome and they even posed for some photos.

Well, even though they would make a nice couple together, obviously they enjoy being seen together in public.