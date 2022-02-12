type here...
Gloria Sarfo loses mum

By Qwame Benedict
Gloria Sarfo
Gloria Sarfo
Popular Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has joined the list of celebrities who have lost their parents after she announced the death of her mother.

Taking to social media, the heartbroken actress conveyed her feelings over the tragedy, saying that she had no idea losing a mother could be so devastating.

She posted: “Is this how losing a mother feels like?” and added many crying emojis as she announced the news to the world.

The award-winning actress captioned her post: “Eiiiiiiiiii AWURADE NYAME????? GOD I PRAYED!!! I BEGGED YOU TO SAVE MY MOTHER!!! I PRAYED I PRAYED I PRAYED!!!! WHY.”

    Source:Ghpage

