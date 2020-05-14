- Advertisement -

One of the most popular faces on Ghanaians screens is that of actress/ media personality, Gloria Sarfo.

As expected, she is known to be one of the most beautiful actresses in Ghana. Well, some social media users are doubting that popular claim now.

SEE ALSO: Breaking: Bishop Obinim arrested by Ghana police after Kennedy Agyapong’s expose? (Video)

Gloria Sarfo has just dropped a video of her face without makeup and social media users seem shocked by her real face.

The face is not as smooth as she is always seen to be and this has rattled netizens. She looks completely different from the Gloria Sarfo the whole world knows and adores.

SEE ALSO: First photos from the wedding ceremony of Xandy Kamel and husband, King Kaninja (See)

Well, watch the video below and draw your own conclusions

Chaley no makeup artist will go to heaven oo lol