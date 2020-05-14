LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Home Entertainment Netizens shocked after seeing the real no makeup face of Gloria Sarfo
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

Netizens shocked after seeing the real no makeup face of Gloria Sarfo

By RASHAD
0
Gloria Sarfo
Gloria Sarfo
- Advertisement -

One of the most popular faces on Ghanaians screens is that of actress/ media personality, Gloria Sarfo.

As expected, she is known to be one of the most beautiful actresses in Ghana. Well, some social media users are doubting that popular claim now.

SEE ALSO: Breaking: Bishop Obinim arrested by Ghana police after Kennedy Agyapong’s expose? (Video)

Gloria Sarfo has just dropped a video of her face without makeup and social media users seem shocked by her real face.

The face is not as smooth as she is always seen to be and this has rattled netizens. She looks completely different from the Gloria Sarfo the whole world knows and adores.

SEE ALSO: First photos from the wedding ceremony of Xandy Kamel and husband, King Kaninja (See)

Well, watch the video below and draw your own conclusions

Chaley no makeup artist will go to heaven oo lol

Previous article“I’ve secured my husband with my potbelly” – Xandy Kamel says as first wedding video drops

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

“I’ve secured my husband with my potbelly” – Xandy Kamel says as first wedding video drops

Mr. Tabernacle -
One of the biggest news in the country right now is the grand wedding ceremony which took place today.
Read more
Entertainment

Video of the embarrassing moment Accra FM presenter sacked Kidi from a live interview

Mr. Tabernacle -
Afrobeat singer, Kidi had the shock of his life when he was blasted and sacked after showing up late for a scheduled...
Read more
Entertainment

First photos from the wedding ceremony of Xandy Kamel and husband

RASHAD -
Finally, the much-awaited wedding ceremony has come to pass. Xandy Kamel’s and boyfriend, King Kaninja have tied the knot in a beautiful...
Read more
Entertainment

Tracey Boakye finally speaks about the identity of her daughter’s father

RASHAD -
Tracey Boakye has spoken in an exclusive interview with Ghpage TV for the first time since announcing she has given birth to...
Read more
Entertainment

Kalybos finally responds to Funny Face fight with him

Mr. Tabernacle -
Richard Kweku Asante popularly known in showbiz as Kalybos has finally responded to Funny Face after he dared to expose him and...
Read more
Entertainment

Tracey Boakye welcomes second child- Drops baby bump photos

RASHAD -
Tracey Boakye, the popular Ghanaian actress has given birth to her second child, Ghpage can confirm. Tracey Boakye who...
Read more

TODAY

Thursday, May 14, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
29 ° C
29 °
29 °
83 %
6.2kmh
40 %
Fri
31 °
Sat
31 °
Sun
31 °
Mon
31 °
Tue
28 °

Most Read

Lifestyle

Mother narrates how her 17yr old son impregnated his own younger sisters

RASHAD -
A Devastated mother has shared a sad story on social media to seek advice on what action to take to deal with...
Read more
Lifestyle

Bishop Obinim arrested by Ghana police after Ken’s exposé

RASHAD -
Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of International Godsway Church has been arrested by the police, Ghpage can confirm.
Read more
Entertainment

The lady behind the collapse of the marriage between Joyce Blessing & husband exposed

Mr. Tabernacle -
Gospel musician Joyce Blessing and her husband's marriage days ago as reported hit the rocks, yet the singer has refused to disclose...
Read more
Entertainment

Tracey Boakye welcomes second child- Drops baby bump photos

RASHAD -
Tracey Boakye, the popular Ghanaian actress has given birth to her second child, Ghpage can confirm. Tracey Boakye who...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News