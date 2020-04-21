Gloria Sarfo opposes Sarkodie’s plea to Akuffo Addo to open the border – Here’s what she said

Award-winning actress Gloria Sarfo has opposed Sarkodie’s plea to President Akuffo Addo to open the border for at least 2 days.

In a post on social media, Gloria Sarfo said No and didn’t like the idea for Akuff Addo to open the border because that was the same medium through which the coronavirus found its way into the country.

SEE HER REACTION BELOW:

According to her, it would be a bad idea to go by for now as we all battle the Coronavirus.

Recall, yesterday we shared an article that had Sarkodie begging the Nana Addo to open the border for 2 days so that Ghanaians who are stuck in other countries and wish to come would have that chance.

Sarkodie wrote, “Mr president @NAkufoAddo you’ve done so well with how you handling this pandemic, we appreciate your effort ?? But please can we open the borders for at least a day or two in between time for citizens stuck outside to get back pls ??”

It seems the populace are not buying this plea of Sarkodie. Sorry then till the coronavirus is over you would have to be in the States.