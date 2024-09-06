GLORY: Woman welcomes sextuplets after 26 years of waiting

After 26 years of waiting, Prophetess Grace Ojiefoh, a pastor at the Solution House of God Ministries, and her husband have welcomed the arrival of six children.

This remarkable event has brought immense joy to their family and community.

Nollywood actress Sandra Idubor, a close friend of the family, took to social media to share the good news.

She expressed her excitement and praised the miracle, calling it a significant moment for the couple.

Prophetess Grace, known for her strength and devotion to her congregation, was blessed with three boys and three girls.

This event marked the end of her long and challenging journey of childlessness, and her story has become a powerful example of faith in God’s timing.

Sandra’s heartfelt message on social media reflected her deep admiration for her friend’s resilience. She wrote, “Sextuplets na your mate? Congratulations to Prophetess Grace Ojiefoh of Solution House Of God Ministries. Big God has blessed her with 6 children (3 boys, 3 girls) after 26 years of childlessness. You are next in line for a massive breakthrough that will dumbfound your enemies IJN.”

The birth of the sextuplets has not only filled the family with joy but also inspired many who have followed Prophetess Grace’s journey.