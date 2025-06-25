type here...
Source:GHpage
News

GMB’s first-ever winner, Ama, reveals emotional abuse and financial exploitation by pastor boyfriend

By Armani Brooklyn
Ghanas Most Beautiful Ama

Ama, the first-ever winner of the prestigious Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) pageant, has opened up for the first time about the devastating personal struggles she endured in the aftermath of her historic win.

In a revealing interview with Cynthia Tima Kumkum on Adom FM, the beauty queen offered a raw account of emotional manipulation, financial abuse, and betrayal at the hands of her then-boyfriend, who also happened to be a pastor.

According to Ama, after her victory in the maiden edition of GMB, she became a highly sought-after public figure, and this led to securing endorsement deals, media appearances, and public admiration.

READ ALSO: 15-year-old girl aborts 7-month pregnancy

Ghanas Most Beautiful Ama

However, she said her rise to fame quickly became a personal nightmare.

“Despite my fame, I was still very committed to my relationship,” she explained.

“Little did I know he had ulterior motives. He completely took over my finances—he collected my advertising money and even claimed ownership of the car I received from TV3.”

Ama revealed that the pastor would drive the luxurious car gift that was meant to celebrate her success around town and bask in the spotlight she had rightfully earned.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

“People started calling him ‘Ghana’s Most Handsome,’” she said bitterly. “He stole my shine and used it for his own gain.”

The former beauty queen’s story has shocked many fans and reignited discussions about the emotional toll that fame can bring, especially for young women navigating the pressures of public life and personal relationships.

READ ALSO: Moment current boyfriend shoots ex-boyfriend to death

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Akua Antwiwaa

2-year-old TikToker Akua Antwiwaa dies

15-year-old girl

15-year-old girl aborts 7 months pregnancy

GhPageNews

TODAY

Wednesday, June 25, 2025
30.2 C
Accra

Also Read

Moment current boyfriend shoots ex-boyfriend to death

Lady and her sneaky link

Photos of Dutchess Dior

Dutchess Dior

Part 2 & 3 of pastor’s daughter’s video surfaces

Pastors daughters video

Lady found buried in shallow grave after visiting man she met online

Osaro Festus

Video of another man chopping Balthazar’s wife wotowoto pops up

Balthazar-Ebang-Engonga-wife-leak
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways