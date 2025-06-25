GMB’s first-ever winner, Ama, reveals emotional abuse and financial exploitation by pastor boyfriend

Ama, the first-ever winner of the prestigious Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) pageant, has opened up for the first time about the devastating personal struggles she endured in the aftermath of her historic win.

In a revealing interview with Cynthia Tima Kumkum on Adom FM, the beauty queen offered a raw account of emotional manipulation, financial abuse, and betrayal at the hands of her then-boyfriend, who also happened to be a pastor.

According to Ama, after her victory in the maiden edition of GMB, she became a highly sought-after public figure, and this led to securing endorsement deals, media appearances, and public admiration.

However, she said her rise to fame quickly became a personal nightmare.

“Despite my fame, I was still very committed to my relationship,” she explained.

“Little did I know he had ulterior motives. He completely took over my finances—he collected my advertising money and even claimed ownership of the car I received from TV3.”

Ama revealed that the pastor would drive the luxurious car gift that was meant to celebrate her success around town and bask in the spotlight she had rightfully earned.

“People started calling him ‘Ghana’s Most Handsome,’” she said bitterly. “He stole my shine and used it for his own gain.”

The former beauty queen’s story has shocked many fans and reignited discussions about the emotional toll that fame can bring, especially for young women navigating the pressures of public life and personal relationships.

