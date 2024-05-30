type here...
Entertainment

I will go back to fraud and sakawa if Ghanaians don’t support my music- Showboy threatens

By Musah Abdul

Ghanaian musician and ex-convict, Showboy has sent threats to Ghanaians over failure to support his music.

Showboy claims he has stopped using dubious means to amass wealth, wanting to venture into music to make money legally.

However, the musician claims he is not receiving enough support from Ghanaians, so, the need for him to go back to fraud and robbery.

Showboy made these shocking disclosures in an interview on Accra-based Adom FM which Ghpage.com monitored.

“I would suggest Ghanaians support me in my music, if not, I would go back to fraud and Sakawa. I have experience in those activities and there are no jobs in Ghana. For me, it’s either I get rich or die trying”, he said.

Adding “I’m a real kleptomaniac, I cannot be idle If the music thing doesn’t work for me, I’ll go back to those vices, It’s just about making money”.

Source:Ghpage

