Go back to Ghana and fool and you will see- Maa Linda tells Afia Schwar

Ghanaian Tiktoker, Maa Linda has slapped sense into popular taxi driver, Afia Schwar over the latter’s comment about Nana Agradaa’s issue.

Speaking in a self recorded video sighted by Gh Page, Maa Linda advised Afia Schwar to keep her mouth shut.

The controversial TikToker claims Afia might be thinking she makes sense in her submission, but whatever she spews is nonsense.

Maa Linda stated that she has watched Afia Schwar for quite a long time and thinks it is high time she slapped sense into her.

The tiktoker told Afia Schwar that Ghana has changed, hence, she should put that into consideration anytime she sets her camera.

She stated that, gone were the days Afia could talk anyhow to any personality and go Scot free, adding that, things have changed in Ghana now.

Maa Linda dared Afia Schwar to go back to Ghana and act the same way she used to and see what happens next.