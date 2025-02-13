Go in for kind men not rich men – Serwaa Amihere

Broadcaster Serwaa Amihere shared her heartfelt advice on love and relationships, during a recent interview on Accra FM with Nana Romeo

“Go in for kind men, not rich men,” she stated, urging listeners to prioritize compassion and respect over financial status.

Serwaa stressed that genuine kindness and empathy create the foundation for a lasting and supportive relationship, while wealth alone does not guarantee happiness or compatibility.

Her message resonated with many fans, who appreciate her frank approach to modern dating.

As the conversation unfolded on-air, she reminded everyone that true love is built on mutual care and understanding, not material possessions.

Her insights have sparked a broader discussion on the qualities that truly matter in a partner.