A young man whose enthusiasm spiralled out of control to express interest in a lady on Twitter has been slapped in the face with the most epic response he ever anticipated.

With 14th February around the corner, Valentine’s Day has prompted many single people to go to every length to find themselves partners to celebrate the lovers’ day with.

In light of this, the young man decided to chase the lady in her DM to politely request to give her a treatment during the forthcoming Valentine’s Day.

The lady reciprocally dragged the young man to filth just because he asked to take her out on valentine’s day.

Sharing a screenshot of the private conversation on Twitter, the lady told the humble man to take his 39 followers on the platform on a date because he’s not her type of guy.

She wrote: “It’s the Audacity for me, some guys ehn, DKMV abeg” as she posted the chat on her timeline for her followers to share their thoughts.