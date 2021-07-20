- Advertisement -

A social media user has advised the unofficial PRO of Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi to head to court rather than sit on social media to make noise.

Ayisha Modi for some days now has been in the news talking about the predicaments of repented slay queen Moesha Boduong.

Yesterday, she directed her attack to the wife of rapper Okyeame Kwame, Annica Nsiah-Apau, saying she borrowed an amount of $3,500 from her some thirteen years ago and promised to pay her as soon as the money is ready but up until today she hasn’t received a penny.

Her allegation got some netizens referring to Ayisha as an attention seeker and just saying things.

Fast forward she proofs critics wrong and shared a screenshot of the message between herself and Annica.

Well, a netizen commenting under Ayisha’s screenshot asked that she stops the noise and just head to court.

According to the netizen, he has a lot of questions to ask Ayisha Modi but he is reserving them and just asking Ayisha to head to the court with her proofs.

He posted: “Take her to court and prove it there.No ill feeling this is too lousy for me.Go to court i have my own reservations.There is a million legimate question i can asked but no need.Go to court!”

See screenshot below: