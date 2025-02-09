Goaso Muslims praise President Mahama for Hajj fee reduction

Muslims in Goaso, Ahafo Region, have commended President John Dramani Mahama for reducing the Hajj fee, making it more affordable for many to embark on the pilgrimage to strengthen their faith in Islam.

Speaking on behalf of the Muslim community during a special prayer session for the country and its leaders, Ahafo Regional Deputy Imam, Alhaji Mohammed Unus, told Adom News that the decision to lower the Hajj fee from GHS 75,000 to GHS 62,000 is a great relief.

He noted that this reduction will enable more Muslims to visit the holy land and deepen their religious knowledge.

He explained that the previous fee of GHS 75,000 had made it difficult for many in the region to participate in the pilgrimage.

However, with the new fee structure, more Muslims can now fulfill this important religious obligation.

Alhaji Mohammed Unus also appealed to President Mahama to build more Islamic schools to ensure quality religious education for Muslim children.

Additionally, he urged the President to fulfill his 2024 campaign promise of granting holidays aligned with Islamic festivals.

The Muslim community in Goaso expressed gratitude for the government’s support and called for continued efforts to promote religious inclusivity and development.