- Advertisement -

Ghanaians are still mourning the painful exit of Kumawood’s most loved and embellished actor Bishop Bernard Nyarko.

After the news of his sudden demise went viral, there has been several revelations that has popped up regarding the acting fraternity and prophesies by some men of God and other brouhaha.

In the newest of all other matters rising amid the death of Bishop Bernard Nyarko, the senior blood brother (Isaac Darko) of the late actor has come out with a shocking revelation.

Isaac Darko in an exclusive interview on Vision 1 FM in Accra has revealed that he had a very terrible and scary dream yesterday.

He said God showed to him something HE (God) will be doing in the shortest time in Ghana.

READ ALSO: Be a man of your own – Bernard Nyarko’s last words to his son

He said God is angry at some self- acclaimed men of God in Ghana who are using HIS name to deceive people and drawing them to hellfire.

He will wipe all of them away from the face of the earth.

With so much obedience to God, he detailed exactly what God Almighty showed him in his sleep(in a dream) during his interview.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW:

“And I saw two sharp-edged cutting sword from Heaven in my dream, God said to me his wrath is upon Ghana especially those prophets and pastors who are using His name to deceive His people into hell and He’s going to wipe those people off”

READ ALSO: Bishop Bernard Nyarko’s family finally speaks

“God told me that he suffered before he created man, and people are abusing that blood he gave man, so He is coming very fast to kill them all to save his people” Isaac Darko revealed.

Again in the interview, Isaac Darko who also happens to be a man of God sent out a strong warning to all men of God that if any of them knows they are not clean in the sight of God and are using the name of God to mislead the church, they should stand right and repent before the wrath of God falls on them.

Though he failed to mention the names of some of the fake prophets and pastors in Ghana, already some names have come in mind as you are reading this article awaiting God’s fury on them.

READ ALSO: Snr brother of Bishop Bernard Nyarko gives an account on his brother’s death

Speaking at Vision 1 Fm he sounded very angry as what he saw in his dreams is not child’s play.