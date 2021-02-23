- Advertisement -

Bishop Kwabena of Universal Spiritual Outreach has stated that God and Satan are best of friends and not enemies as the bible has made people believe.

The preacher who is known popularly as Ajagurah made this disclosure in an interview with GhPage TV.

According to him, God doesn’t forgive but rather spare people when they commit evil adding that if God is a forgiving God he would have forgiven Satan long ago and this would return to normal.

He continued that the issue of emity between God and Satan is just to make people believe and have fear for him(God) adding that without that there was no way people where going to obey him.

Ajagurajah went on to state that in actual fact God and Satan are friends to the extent that they meet up everytime to meet and drink while people on earth still believe they don’t see eye to eye with each other.

Watch the video below:

He cited Job 1 verse 6 and asked people who doubt his claims to read and see what it says.

Now let get the discussion going….What do you make of the text in the Bible?