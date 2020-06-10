US-based Ghanaian broadcaster Kevin Taylor has applauded the last son of Archibishop Duncan Williams for calling out his father and describing him as a demon.

Daniel, in a series of live videos yesterday revealed that his father is a demon based on the fact that he prevented him from marrying the love of his life.

He also continued that if his father wasn’t a demon, he wouldn’t have called on the East Legon Police to arrest him on three occasions on the assumption of doing drugs.

Kevin Taylor who has on several occasion been bashing some men of God on his ‘With All Due Respect’ show after seeing the video took to his social media to reacts.

He applauded Daniel for coming out with the truth about his father being a demon.

His post reads: “Archbishop you are a demon ooooo???

Akoa y3 fokn. Junior Duncan Williams Gaaaaaaad bless you.

#akpaaaaaaaaa”

