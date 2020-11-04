type here...
God has taken back his blessing on Akufo-Addo & NPP – Sofo Kyiri Abosom(GUM)

By Mr. Tabernacle
Founder of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Reverend Christian Andrews says God has taken back his blessings on the New Patriotic Party(NPP) and it’s head Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

In 2016, Reverend Christian Andrews, also known as Sofo Kyiri Abosom said on record that the NPP was going to be in power for forty years in a video that has gone viral on social media.

According to him in the video, after Akufo-Addo has left power, Dr Bawumia will take over after which Allan John Kyeremanteng will take over the office before another person takes over.

He called on other political parties to join the NPP to move the development of Ghana to another enviable level.

Well, four years down the lane, Reverend Christian, for reasons best known to him has, however, joined the 2020 race for Presidency with a diverse case forgetting the remarks he made in 2016.

Speaking in an interview, Kyiri Abosom disclosed that God has taken his hands off the NPP and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo because of the party’s wickedness at plunging the country into debt.

“God has taken his hands off Nana Addo and the NPP. GUM will win the elections for Ghanaians to know that God is powerful.

In the say way, God took his hands off Saul, he has taken his hands off the NPP and Nana Addo because of their wickedness.

You are wicked. Look at the loans you have contracted. Ghanaians are suffering, there is an increase in armed robbery, it means Nana Addo has failed. If I were to mark you, I will give you 00.0 percent,” he said.

