Repented Slay queen Moesha Boduong has revealed that God has been disciplining her ever since the video of her sipping wine went viral.

It would be remembered that some few days ago, a video of the socialite surfaced on social media where she was seen having fun while sipping wine.

In the video which went viral, she revealed that she is drinking wine because she is stubborn and is very sure that God is not going to be happy with her.

After the video surfaced, a lot of people started bashing her asking why someone who claims to have repented from her old ways would go back to drinking alcohol when she knows it’s against the teachings of God.

Despite the backlash, Moesha has released another video in which she responds to the critics.

Netizens should forgive her, she claims, because her father in heaven changed water into wine in the Bible, implying that drinking isn’t necessarily a terrible thing.

She also stated that, even though she is now a born-again Christian, she is not flawless and should not be used as a yardstick to gauge all those who are walking with Christ.