type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentGod has been disciplining me - Moesha Boduong
Entertainment

God has been disciplining me – Moesha Boduong

By Qwame Benedict
Grid of Moesha Boduong
Moesha Boduong FI
- Advertisement -

Repented Slay queen Moesha Boduong has revealed that God has been disciplining her ever since the video of her sipping wine went viral.

It would be remembered that some few days ago, a video of the socialite surfaced on social media where she was seen having fun while sipping wine.

In the video which went viral, she revealed that she is drinking wine because she is stubborn and is very sure that God is not going to be happy with her.

After the video surfaced, a lot of people started bashing her asking why someone who claims to have repented from her old ways would go back to drinking alcohol when she knows it’s against the teachings of God.

Despite the backlash, Moesha has released another video in which she responds to the critics.

Netizens should forgive her, she claims, because her father in heaven changed water into wine in the Bible, implying that drinking isn’t necessarily a terrible thing.

Watch the video below:

She also stated that, even though she is now a born-again Christian, she is not flawless and should not be used as a yardstick to gauge all those who are walking with Christ.

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, April 20, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    89 %
    2.2mph
    20 %
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    82 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News