‘God elevated me to marry Agradaa; it’s a promotion’ – Pastor Asiamah drags critics

Pastor Asiamah, the newly wedded husband to Mama Pat has expressed his feelings to public uproar following his marriage to the controversial woman of God.

According to him, it is the grace of God that elevated him to a position to marry Nana Agradaa therefore, humans cannot determine whether it was the right choice or not.

He added that criticisms are normal to him because even in the bible when the blind man was healed, people made all sorts of claims about how he was cured after having been blind for quite some time.

Pastor Asiamah indicated that he is happy with his union with Nana Agradaa and that what people are saying about their marriage would not affect them in any way.

He further added, “Those criticizing us would do so for long because I am not concerned. Even in the bible when the blind man was healed, people questioned how he was cured but he didn’t mind them. What I know is that I used to be a bachelor but now I am a married man.”