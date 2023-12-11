type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment‘God elevated me to marry Agradaa; it's a promotion’ – Pastor Asiamah...
Entertainment

‘God elevated me to marry Agradaa; it’s a promotion’ – Pastor Asiamah drags critics

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Pastor Asiamah, the newly wedded husband to Mama Pat has expressed his feelings to public uproar following his marriage to the controversial woman of God.

According to him, it is the grace of God that elevated him to a position to marry Nana Agradaa therefore, humans cannot determine whether it was the right choice or not.

He added that criticisms are normal to him because even in the bible when the blind man was healed, people made all sorts of claims about how he was cured after having been blind for quite some time.

READ ALSO: Viral nanny, Rosie shows the face of her biological children for the first time – Video

Pastor Asiamah indicated that he is happy with his union with Nana Agradaa and that what people are saying about their marriage would not affect them in any way.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

He further added, “Those criticizing us would do so for long because I am not concerned. Even in the bible when the blind man was healed, people questioned how he was cured but he didn’t mind them. What I know is that I used to be a bachelor but now I am a married man.”

TODAY

Monday, December 11, 2023
Accra
scattered clouds
90 ° F
90 °
90 °
62 %
1.3mph
40 %
Mon
90 °
Tue
87 °
Wed
87 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
86 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways