God gave me the permission and the confirmation to Divorce my Husband – Ohemaa Mercy alleges

Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician Ohemaa Mercy, has opened up about her decision to divorce her husband, Mr. Twum-Ampofo.

According to her, their separation was not a spur-of-the-moment choice but one grounded in deep spiritual reflection.

In a candid interview with Cookie Tee on TV3, the celebrated gospel singer shared the profound journey that led her to seek God’s approval before ending her marriage.

Addressing the sensitive topic, Ohemaa Mercy explained that her decision to divorce was not taken lightly.

“I didn’t just get up one day and decide to divorce my husband. I took it to God in prayer. I was committed to doing the Lord’s work, and I knew marriage was somewhat going to hinder it.

So I sought His permission and approval before deciding to divorce him,” – she shared.

When asked by Cookie Tee if she was the one who initiated the divorce, Ohemaa Mercy confirmed that she had indeed made the first move.

She emphasized that the decision to part ways was not borne out of animosity but was a mutual agreement between her and her husband.

“We came to a mutual agreement about going our separate ways, and he agreed,” she said.