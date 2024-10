Ghanaian “Pono” actress, Daisy Melanin is celebrating success today, 31st October 2024.

It is reported that the Ghanaian adult movie actress has acquired a brand new Mercedes Benz worth thousands of Cedis.

She did not buy only that, she also bought a new house to prove that she has the means to do a lot of things.

In a video available at the news desk of Gh Page, Daisy Melanin is seen flaunting her newly acquired white Mercedes Benz and flashy house.