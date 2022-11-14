- Advertisement -

Following Prophet Festus Kobena Assan’s year-old prophecy that if Ghanaian rap artiste AMG Medikla doesn’t give his life to Christ, he will be arrested.

Medikal has shared a new post on his Snapchat claiming to have repented.

As asserted by the rich rapper, he has been called by God and has now fully repented and thrown all the worldly things in his life away.

Apparently, Medikal is considering putting an abrupt end to the composition of secular songs and might switch to the making of gospel songs very soon.

Just like Saul in the Bible who later became Paul, Medikal has encountered Christ and is now a staunch Christian who won’t trade his newly found love in Christ for anything else.

He wrote;

God has called me… King James Version

Second Samuel Chapter 1

Now it came to pass after the death of Saul, when David was returned from the slaughter of the Amalekites and David had abode two days in Ziklag

Succeeding Medikal’s claims that he has now been called by God, a lot of social media users have opined that he’s lying and his repentance isn’t genuine.

As submitted by these sceptics, the “Omo Ada” hitmaker is only afraid of suffering the same fate as Hajia4 Real who was arrested on the 11th of this month at an airport in the UK for her alleged involvement in an 8 million USD fraud.

Unlike Hajia4Real who refused to heed Prophet Festus’ stern warning, Medikal has made a smart decision.

Prophet warns Medikal and Fella Makafui

Following Hajia4Real’s shocking arrest, a year-old prophecy from the camp of Prophet Kobena Assan has resurfaced and currently trending on the local digital space.

According to the man of God, he has information beforehand that Medikal and his wife Fella Makafui are in the fraud business.

He proceeded to issue a stern warning to them to quit their illegal businesses as soon as possible because they will experience an unfortunate end.

According to the Prophet, failure to quit their fraudulent activities will lead to their downfall. He added that even what they'll eat will become a problem if they don't stop scamming people.