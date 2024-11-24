God Has Spoken To Me About Bawumia- Nana Agradaa Drops Shocking Revealation

Ghanaian fetish priest turned woman of God, Nana Agradaa also known as Evangelist Tupac has made a shocking disclosure ahead of the December 7 General election.

Evangelist Tupac has said in a self-recorded video available at the news desk of Gh Page that God has revealed himself to her.

The woman of God who hardly wades into politics has shockingly disclosed that God has spoken to her.

According to her, God appeared to her and asked her to tell the current vice president that he shouldn’t worry.

She noted that God has already made Bawumia the president, so, the flagbearer of the NPP should not be tickled by actions by the opposition parties.

Meanwhile, the vice president, the president, and other NPP bigwigs are yet to respond to Agradaa’s revelation.

Gh Page promises its avid readers to update you should there be any development on the story since it is only where the old woman sat and ate her kenkey that the rubbish could be picked from.

-- AD --

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/18nwNj5LEm/?mibextid=WC7FNe