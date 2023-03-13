type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsGod is good - Mcbrown states after joining ONUA TV
News

God is good – Mcbrown states after joining ONUA TV

By Armani Brooklyn
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian A-list actress, Nana Ama Mcbrown has officially joined Media General Group.

The screen goddess is set to host her own show on ONUA TV after exiting UTV earlier this year.

Prior to the official announcement that the actress has joined Media General Group – Rumours went rife on social media that Mzgee has taken over from her at UTV.

READ ALSO: UTV finally remove McBrown’s photos from United Showbiz to confirm her exit

The rumours that Mzgee is the new host of UTV’s United Showbiz Show were confirmed yesterday after it was observed that some minute things have seemingly changed about the show – with reference to the montage and interludes.

Mcbrown joins ONUA TV

Watch the difference between McBrown’s old and MzGee’s new montage

The Montage: When McBrown was away in Germany to realign her dislocated arm following a domestic accident at home, she was assisted by temporal hosts who were rotated on a weekly basis until she resumed work.

Nothing about the show changed. Her face was still used on flyers alongside that of the guest hosts. The show’s montage remained the same as was since its inception.

However, the recent episode on Saturday saw McBrown’s face replaced with MzGee, which would have been highly unlikely to happen if McBrown will be returning.

Finally, we shall see Mcbrown on our screens once again she has officially joined ONUA TV – Obvisoulym, her fans will be watching her yet to be unveiled show in their mighty numbers

Taking to her IG page to affirm the reports of joining ONUA TV, she posted her welcome flyer with the caption God is good.

Subscribe to watch new videos

READ ALSO: Nana Ama Mcbrown joins ONUA TV

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, March 13, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    85.4 ° F
    85.4 °
    85.4 °
    68 %
    2.9mph
    87 %
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    87 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News