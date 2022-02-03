God is great! Couple welcomes quadruplets after 15 years of marriage

- Advertisement -

Juana Antwi and her retiree husband Peter Afriyie Kwarteng, a Ghanaian couple have welcomed quadruplets after 15 years of marriage.

Juana, 46, and her 66-year-old husband welcomed the two males and two females, via a cesarian section last Monday.

Merciful and benevolent Ghanaians have trooped to the hospital to donate food items, soaps, and other pieces of stuff to the newborn babies because of their parents touching story.

Many married couples turn into laughing stocks in their various communities after failing to give birth in the first three years of their marriage.

Women are the ones who suffer most from this needless public shame because they are perceived to be barren in most instances