God is our witness, my mother showed my father & I pepper – Shatta Wale spills dirty family secrets

Shatta Wale has squared off with his biological mother Madam Elsie Evelyn Avemegah after she employed the services of the media to expose his son’s neglect for some years now.

According to Mama Shatta, his son has refused to send her money for her upkeep and even her landlord has thrown her out of his house because her rent is due.

However, Shatta Wale has dismissed all these terrible accusations from his mother in his most recent Instagram live session with his fans.

As averred by the dancehall king during the Instagram live session, his mother is the reason he struggled while growing up.

He went on to spill some dirty family secrets and as asserted by him, his father had the chance to fly all the family abroad but his mother destroyed that plan by running away for her own selfishness.

Angry Shatta Wale said;

“I am from a broken home. My mother left my father. Let me tell you, people, something. When I was in SHS 1, we studied thirteen subjects in Ghana. I’m not a machine or factory to learn thirteen subjects a day. So I told my father that I can’t continue schooling.“

“Then, my father planned to relocate the family to Miami (USA). The first time I heard Miami, it was from my father. When I was a child, I travelled to London and others. He had gotten a contract in America, so he wanted to relocate his family. Oh, my sister and brother, my mother left my father. She rubbished the plans. She run away and left my father. My father tried, tried and tried. God is our witness.”

In the early days of Shatta Wale’s feud with his mother, we all thought it was an agenda to gather momentum for the release of his GOG album but looking at how things are unfolding, I suggest he settles things amicably with his mother.