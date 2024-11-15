God Is Using A Bad Leader To Punish Ghanaians- Kofi Amoabeng

Former CEO of Unique Trust Financial Services, Kofi Amoabeng has revealed why among the numerous presidential and parliamentary candidates, God gave Ghanaians Akufo Addo among others to lead the country.

The business mogul via an interview chanced by Gh Page has said that the average Ghanaian is very bad, evil, and jealous.

He claims it is out of these numerous bad qualities of the average Ghanaian that God has given Ghanaians a bad leader.

According to him, the reason why God chose to give Ghanaians bad leaders is because of their bad attitude among other evil bedeviling acts they show.