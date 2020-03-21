Home News God won't listen to the prayers of some of the pastors that...
God won't listen to the prayers of some of the pastors that went to the Jubilee House – Rev. Owusu Bempah

By Qwame Benedict
0
Nana-Akuffo-Addo-Owusu-Bempah
God won't listen to the prayers of some of the pastors that went to the Jubilee House - Rev. Owusu Bempah
The leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International, Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah who is also the unofficial pastor of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) was trolled on social media for not getting invited to the Jubilee House last Thursday.

President Nana Addo Dankwa AKuffo Addo last Thursday together with some pastors of some churches held a breakfast prayer session to pray to God in the wake of the deadly Coronavirus.

Surprisingly Rev. Owusu-Bempah who has been tagged as the unofficial pastor of the President was absent at the event that was telecast live on television.

Rev. Owusu Bempah joins Hon. Kennedy Agyapong to reveal more about Prophet Badu Kobi

This led to some social media users to troll the respected man of God following his no-show at the jubilee house.

Rev. Owusu Bempah

But the preacher has hit back at the people trolling him stating that God didn’t listen to the prayers of some of the Priests and pastors that were invited.

I prophesied the emergence of Coronavirus – Rev. Owusu Bempah

“No one should say I am not on the same level with those men of God. I’m more anointed than some of them. I became a pastor before some of them were called by God. I respect all the men of God invited to the meeting but not all. I believe they call themselves pastors who have gone to pray but as for me, I know it is only a few who will have God listen to their prayers,” Owusu Bempah revealed.

