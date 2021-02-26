- Advertisement -

Kwabena Kwabena has waded into the ongoing LGBTQI conversation and has slammed members of the clergy for their demeaning comments.

According to the sensational Highlife singer, these “so-called pastors” are inciting hatred against people with different sexual orientation.

The LGBTQI community in the country have been trending for the past weeks with many sharing their dissenting views concerning the issue of gay rights.

It was reported that the gay community’s Kwabenya based office had been raided by Police per the directive of the President of the Republic.

Apparently, the landlord of the building gave the Police a tip-off regarding the LGBTQI office’s operation.

The Police upon arrival met an empty facility because officers had bolted away for safety.

Meanwhile, members of the clergy including pastors and some leaders of the Muslim community have incessantly condemned homosexuality in the last few days.

Rev. Owusu Bempah claimed that gay people were destined for doom because God despises the act and warned the authorities against legalising it.

However, Kwabena Kwabena disagrees and finds some of these comments disturbing and unfortunate.

In a post on Instagram the singer wrote, ”To the men of God who are spewing hate at our queer brothers and sisters. How do you read your bibles again? I’m very saddened especially realizing how much hate we have haboured in our hearts. It’s scary. Decided to remind the clergy and any man of God of their duty as stated in the Bible. Ephesians chapter 4. God is Love so anything that incites hate is not from God.”

He expressed that gay people deserved to be loved also, and that it is wrong for them to be vilified because of their sexual orientation.