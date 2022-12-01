“God loves sexy women” – Moesha Buduong justifies her return to her slay queen lifestyle

- Advertisement -

Actress and socialite Moesha Boduong has generated massive traffic to her IG page after sharing a video of herself seductive dancing to Arya Starr’s “Edey Rush” song.

Recall that just a year ago, Moesha in an emotional video apologized to Ghanaians and all girls she has introduced to dating rich married men after saying that she has fully repented and given her life to Christ.

For her new life, she accordingly cleared all the skimpy photos from her Instagram and other social media pages.

Well, it’s now apparent the actress has returned to her old ways and nothing can stop her this time.

In the video that has popped up on social media, she assured her fans to expect more from her because she’s now 100 per cent back.

Moesha Boduong has completed her shirt service to God and is now back to life her carefree life which permitted her to drink alcohol, wear skimpy dresses, party and date sugar daddies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GhPage.Com™? (@ghpagenews) A concerned fan on Instagram in the comment section asked the socialite if Christianity is not paying her as how she anticipated because her recent lifestyle on the gram suggests otherwise.

The User with the name @quefio_the_plugg asked: “The Christianity do dey pay errh”. In reply, Moesha stated that “God Loves Sexy Women” as a means to justify her return to her slay queen lifestyle.