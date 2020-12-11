type here...
God made Akufo Addo win the elections so he can preserve the National Cathedral – Salifu Amoako

By Qwame Benedict
Salifu Amoako and Nana Addo
Ghanaian prophet are once again back to what they do best predicting and prophesying using God as a disguise.

According to Prophet Elisha Salifu Amoako, the decision by Ghanaians to maintain Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has been God’s plan for a long time.

He stated that God wanted Akufo Addo to remain in power to forsee that the National Cathedral is completed since a change in government would leave the building hanging.

Salifu Amoako explained that aside the role National Cathedral plays in making the country a godly nation its aesthetically pleasing so it will beautiful the city like the National Mosque at Kawukudi.

Watch the video below:

The founder and leader of Alive Chapel International made this comment on Ekosiisen on Accra-based Asempa FM.

The idea to put up a National cathedral in the country was not accepted by many citizens stating that what the country need is not a cathedral for prayers and other events but rather things that would benefit them.

Source:Ghpage

