Ghanaian prophet are once again back to what they do best predicting and prophesying using God as a disguise.

According to Prophet Elisha Salifu Amoako, the decision by Ghanaians to maintain Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has been God’s plan for a long time.

He stated that God wanted Akufo Addo to remain in power to forsee that the National Cathedral is completed since a change in government would leave the building hanging.

Salifu Amoako explained that aside the role National Cathedral plays in making the country a godly nation its aesthetically pleasing so it will beautiful the city like the National Mosque at Kawukudi.

The founder and leader of Alive Chapel International made this comment on Ekosiisen on Accra-based Asempa FM.

The idea to put up a National cathedral in the country was not accepted by many citizens stating that what the country need is not a cathedral for prayers and other events but rather things that would benefit them.