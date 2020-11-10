There’s no God if Nana Addo wins the December Polls – Bulldog

- Advertisement -

Bulldog yet has made another controversial statement regarding President Nana Akufo-Addo. This time it has taken another deep turn.

Real name Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, Bulldog on Okay FM’s Best Entertainment show today, 11th November 2020 mentioned that should Akufo-Addo win in the December polls, then there’s no God.

On why he said this, Bulldog, an artiste Manager and Creative Director of Bullhaus Entertainment revealed that Nana Addo has performed terribly and placed the lives of Ghanaians on a deadly end, making them suffer the more compared to when he was not in power.

He adds the president is responsible for the many deaths in the country. Explaining his point, Shatta Wale’s manager averred that Nana Addo and his government only came to collapse many financial institutions.

This according to Bulldog have rendered many jobless and forced many to commit suicide, others now poor because there’s no money for them to live on

Paraphrasing his words, Bulldog said; “I’m telling you this today, If Akufo-Addo wins, it is one month from today if he wins the December elections then God nor dey.

This is somebody who has killed people. Based on his closure of all these banks, I have my money at Menzgold, same as many others. People have lost their lives based on the money they lost at Menzgold.

“ If Nana Addo should be credited for Free SHS, then he can also be blamed on the death of people based on their locked-up funds.

He’s not a murderer, he has not killed anyone but I am saying his policies to shut down institutions, close down banks and many of these things should be blamed on his doorstep”.

These comments come after the earlier remark he made on the same show that his artiste [Shatta Wale] is bigger than President Akufo-Addo in terms of popularity.