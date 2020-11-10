type here...
GhPage Entertainment There's no God if Nana Addo wins the December Polls - Bulldog
Entertainment

There’s no God if Nana Addo wins the December Polls – Bulldog

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Bulldog(L) and Akufo-Addo(R)
Bulldog(L) and Akufo-Addo(R)
- Advertisement -

Bulldog yet has made another controversial statement regarding President Nana Akufo-Addo. This time it has taken another deep turn.

Real name Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, Bulldog on Okay FM’s Best Entertainment show today, 11th November 2020 mentioned that should Akufo-Addo win in the December polls, then there’s no God.

On why he said this, Bulldog, an artiste Manager and Creative Director of Bullhaus Entertainment revealed that Nana Addo has performed terribly and placed the lives of Ghanaians on a deadly end, making them suffer the more compared to when he was not in power.

He adds the president is responsible for the many deaths in the country. Explaining his point, Shatta Wale’s manager averred that Nana Addo and his government only came to collapse many financial institutions.

This according to Bulldog have rendered many jobless and forced many to commit suicide, others now poor because there’s no money for them to live on

Paraphrasing his words, Bulldog said; “I’m telling you this today, If Akufo-Addo wins, it is one month from today if he wins the December elections then God nor dey.

This is somebody who has killed people. Based on his closure of all these banks, I have my money at Menzgold, same as many others. People have lost their lives based on the money they lost at Menzgold.

Trending
This Throwback Photo Of Stonebwoy’s Wife To Be, Dr Louisa, is Just too Cute

“ If Nana Addo should be credited for Free SHS, then he can also be blamed on the death of people based on their locked-up funds.

He’s not a murderer, he has not killed anyone but I am saying his policies to shut down institutions, close down banks and many of these things should be blamed on his doorstep”.

These comments come after the earlier remark he made on the same show that his artiste [Shatta Wale] is bigger than President Akufo-Addo in terms of popularity.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
80.6 ° F
80.6 °
80.6 °
88 %
1.6mph
40 %
Tue
82 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °
Sat
85 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

Top 10 female personalities popularly tagged as celebrities in Ghana

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
A celebrity is defined as a person who is popular especially in the cycles of entertainment and gets lots of public attention. Whiles a celebrity...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News