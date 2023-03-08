type here...
Entertainment"God, never make me quit smoking" - Naira Marley prays
Entertainment

“God, never make me quit smoking” – Naira Marley prays

By Bra Stash
Nigerian singer Naira Marlye has prayed to God never to make him quit smoking.

According to the ‘soapy’ hitmaker, he does not want to encounter anything or a situation that would ever make him give up smoking.

As a precaution, he has said he prays that God allows him to enjoy life and never allows the thought of quitting smoking to cross his mind.

As a chronic smoker, Naira Marley has not shied away from publicly declaring his addiction to smoking.

In a recent Twitter post, he said he wished he smoked for a very long time and wished God did not intervene.

“God please don’t let me see what will make me leave smoking. Amen “

