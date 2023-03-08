“God, never make me quit smoking” – Naira Marley prays

- Advertisement -

Nigerian singer Naira Marlye has prayed to God never to make him quit smoking.

According to the ‘soapy’ hitmaker, he does not want to encounter anything or a situation that would ever make him give up smoking.

As a precaution, he has said he prays that God allows him to enjoy life and never allows the thought of quitting smoking to cross his mind.

As a chronic smoker, Naira Marley has not shied away from publicly declaring his addiction to smoking.

In a recent Twitter post, he said he wished he smoked for a very long time and wished God did not intervene.

“God please don’t let me see what will make me leave smoking. Amen “