Liberal Party of Ghana Presidential Candidate Kofi Akpaloo has descended on Rev Isaac Owusu Bempah saying he lied about his prophecy to NDC Presidential Candidate John Dramani Mahama.

According to Kofi Akpaloo, the man of God is angry and resentful since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) did not keep their promises to him after winning the 2020 elections.

He asserted that God did not reveal the results of the elections to Reverend Owusu Bempah because he had a dream in which he (Kofi Akpaloo) was sworn in as Ghana’s President.

He said: “Any man of God who claims he prayed and saw the outcome of the elections is either predicting or lying. Reverend Owusu Bempah is talking out of bitterness. He is lying. God didn’t tell him anything. He’s bitter because NPP left him hanging.” He cast doubts about the claims of the controversial man of God.”

Kofi Akpaloo revealed that he had the dream on April 4th of this year and is confident that he would win this year’s elections because none of his dreams have ever failed.

“I dreamt on the 4th of April this year that I was sworn in as President of Ghana, and none of my dreams have ever failed,” he stated confidently. “I know I will be the next President of Ghana,” he added.