God of vengeance – Ghanaians react as man who allegedly murdered Junka Town’s Yoghurt confesses

By Armani Brooklyn
The sudden demise of Tarkoradi-based actor, Yoghurt, renowned for his role in the popular series “Junka Town,” has shocked fans and Ghanaians at large.

Recent developments reveal that the individual allegedly responsible for his death has surrendered to the Ghana Police Service.

The suspect, identified as Baba who is reported to be a close friend of the late actor, is currently in police custody.

According to Uncle Sam, a movie director and associate of the deceased, the incident stemmed from an argument Yoghurt had with Baba who later threatened him with curses.
Baba’s threats and curses is believed to be the cause of Yoghurt’s death.

Uncle Sam detailed that Too Much, Yoghurt’s brother, was approached by police officers who informed him of Baba’s surrender.

The officers escorted Too Much to the station, where Baba was behind bars.


Baba has reportedly requested two days to provide further details about Yoghurt’s death.

Sources also allege that Baba attempted to flee to Ivory Coast following Yoghurt’s death but unknowingly walked to report himself to the police instead.

Currently held at the central police station, authorities have clarified that they are detaining Baba primarily for his safety, as they do not yet have a formal case against him.

Netizens Reaction…

Abigail Kyereboah – Means there was a curse aaaa

Kwesi Buabeng – Eeii Ghana Eye Asemoo

Shika Tse – Eeei nipa ye bad

Grace Effie Wilson – What a wicked world

