God once joined my wife and I to drink tea – Pastor Adeboye

- Advertisement -

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has received backlash from netizens after narrating how God once joined him to drink tea.

A video making the rounds on social media captured the 2019 Holy Ghost service of the church themed, ‘Swimming in Glory’.

In the video, Pastor Adeboye narrated his encounter with God once while he was in Ilorin having tea with his wife.

According to the preacher, a pot of tea of theirs contained five cups and after he and his wife took two cups each, God spoke to him that he took the last cup.

“I was in Ilorin years ago and we were having breakfast. There is a pot in which we make tea. If I remember correctly, there were five cups and my wife and I, the person who finished their first two gets the last cup.

So I took one, she took one, I took one, and she took one and I picked the pot to take the third one and the cup was empty.

I couldn’t remember when she took the third one. What happened to my tea? And I heard the voice of the Lord loud and clear and it said, “Son when you prayed, you invited me to join you.”, he narrated.

Watch the video below