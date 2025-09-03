God revealed to me I would win the Akwatia by-election- NPP’s candidate

Wounded lion and the parliamentary candidate for the NPP in the just-ended Akwatia by-election, Solomon Asumadu, has disclosed that God revealed to him that he would win.

The politician’s disclosure was made during an interview with My News Gh which was monitored by Gh Page.

Speaking during the interview, Solomon Asumadu stated that “I got to the polling stations around 7 a.m., and I am very satisfied with how things are going. The entire process has been peaceful, and our constituents are conducting themselves very well”.

Praising the Ghana police for their tight security before and during the by-election, he stated “The police presence has been remarkable, and I must thank the IGP for ensuring that enough officers are on the ground to safeguard the process”.

When asked why he chose to wear white attire instead of any other color, the politician disclosed that he was ready for victory.

According to him, he had a dream where God revealed to him that he would stand tall among his competitors.

“For me, white symbolises victory. I had a dream where God assured me of success, and I believe today will confirm that promise,” he said.