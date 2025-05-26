type here...
God should K!ll me if I am gay- Owusu Bempah says as he curses Afia Schwar over allegations

By Mzta Churchill
Afia Schwar & Owusu Bempah

Ghanaian man of God, Prophet Owusu Bempah has cursed controversial media personality, Afia Schwar among others over claims that he is gay.

The powerful man of God known for his political prophesies speaking before his congregation falsified claims of being gay.

Owusu Bempah said that there is no iota of truth in such speculations, hence, Ghanaians should sweep it under the canopy.

He recounted how Ghanaians, naming Afia Schwar some years back alleged that he was a womanizer, and now stated that he is gay.

The man of God noted that he has tried to use the law to deal with everybody who speculates falsehood about him, however, he is tempted to believe that Ghana is an anarchical state.

According to the man of God, information that reached him at the time the video was shot was that Afia Schwar had rendered an unqualified apology and promised never to speculate falsehoods about him again.

However, Prophet Owusu Bempah in his church cursed anyone who speculated that he was gay, stating that anyone could say anything about him, but for that gay tag, he hated it with passion.

While cursing, the man of God said that if indeed he is gay, God should strike him and make him, but if he is not, the rumor mongers should be struck by God.

