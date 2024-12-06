God Spoke To Me- Empress Gifty Drops Shocking Revelation About The Election

GhPageEntertainmentGod Spoke To Me- Empress Gifty Drops Shocking Revelation About The Election
Ghanaian Gospel musician cum media personality, Empress Gifty Gifty has revealed that things are not the same as they appear on the surface.

Empress Gifty has made a shocking disclosure about the upcoming election in a self-recorded video, flying across social media platforms.

Speaking in the video chanced by Gh Page, Empress Gifty revealed that God has spoken to her today.

She claims she was driving in her car when she looked up and God spoke to her.

She revealed that the upcoming election is more spiritual than physical, claiming a lot of spiritualists have been hired to do their work.

She advised all and sundry to be cautious of the upcoming election as she claims the true winner has already been discovered spiritually.

