God told me to fake the attack – Shatta Wale

By Qwame Benedict
Shatta Wale
Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has finally spoken and revealed the main reason behind his staged attack that shocked the country.

Shatta Wale spent a week at the Ankaful Maximum security after he was remanded by the court a few weeks ago for causing fear and panic in the country.

Many people have wondered why he would choose to pull such a ‘foolish’ prank which in the end took him to jail and could face more severe punishment after the court is done with his case.

In a Facebook post to apologize to his fans and people who were hurt by his actions, the “Mellisa” hitmaker stated that he had to do that because he was directed by God.

According to him, God needed someone to sacrifice himself/herself so doom prophecies in the country can come to an end and he chose him, Shatta Wale.

“All those that felt bad about the whole situation, I want to say am sorry ok. I had to do do that sacrifice cus God told me to Will you forgive me now so we move to GOG and start jamming.

Read his statement below:

Source:Ghpage

