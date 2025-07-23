type here...
Entertainment

God will call BullGod very soon- pastor makes shocking revelation

By Mzta Churchill

A Ghanaian man of God has made a shocking disclosure about the former manager of dancehall enigma, Shatta Wale.

Recently, BullGod appeared as a panelist on UTV’s United Showbiz where he denigrated the son of God, Jesus Christ.

BullGod stated emphatically that just like any other human being, Jesus Christ is a fool.

This comment did not sound pleasant in the ears of many Ghanaians, especially, some Christians who fired back at BullGod.

Reacting to what BullGod said, the man of God, who was speaking with Nana Romeo on Okay FM said that God will call BullGod very soon.

READ ALSO: Killing people is very easy for me, it makes me very happy- man says

The man of God claims God made the revelation to him, and in the revelation, “What I saw was Asiamah. The name I saw was Asiamah”.

The man of God explained that BullGod who is seen today spewing rubbish about Jesus Christ would be seen preaching Salvation very soon.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

He revealed that the same platform the entertainment pundit sat and denigrated Jesus Christ would be the same platform he would sit and preach salvation.

Meanwhile, BullGod is yet to respond to the man of God’s Revelation about him.

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Nana Agradaa

My daughter doesn’t listen to my advice- Nana Agradaa’s father cries out

Kusasi chief of the Ashanti Region shot and killed by some unknown assailants

GhPageEntertainment

TODAY

Wednesday, July 23, 2025
23.1 C
Accra

Also Read

University of Niger dismisses female student in viral video

University of Niger

Photos of the female student whose lecturer died on top of her surfaces

Dr Olabode Abimbola Ibikunle and Gloria Samuel 1

Brother discipline their sister’s husband for assault

Brothers In Law Beating husband

GH nurse ends it all due to broken heart

Lecturer dies on top of level 200 student

Dr Ibikunle
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways