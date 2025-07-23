God will call BullGod very soon- pastor makes shocking revelation

A Ghanaian man of God has made a shocking disclosure about the former manager of dancehall enigma, Shatta Wale.

Recently, BullGod appeared as a panelist on UTV’s United Showbiz where he denigrated the son of God, Jesus Christ.

BullGod stated emphatically that just like any other human being, Jesus Christ is a fool.

This comment did not sound pleasant in the ears of many Ghanaians, especially, some Christians who fired back at BullGod.

Reacting to what BullGod said, the man of God, who was speaking with Nana Romeo on Okay FM said that God will call BullGod very soon.

The man of God claims God made the revelation to him, and in the revelation, “What I saw was Asiamah. The name I saw was Asiamah”.

The man of God explained that BullGod who is seen today spewing rubbish about Jesus Christ would be seen preaching Salvation very soon.

He revealed that the same platform the entertainment pundit sat and denigrated Jesus Christ would be the same platform he would sit and preach salvation.

Meanwhile, BullGod is yet to respond to the man of God’s Revelation about him.