type here...
GhPageNewsGod will deal with Vanessa - Reactions as DNA test reveals Funny...
News

God will deal with Vanessa – Reactions as DNA test reveals Funny Face isn’t the biological father of his twins

By Armani Brooklyn
Funny Face accuses Vanessa of giving their daughters wee toffee - Video

Ghanaian comedian and actor, Funny Face, has made a shocking revelation after resurfacing on social media following his recent check-in at a rehabilitation centre.

The entertainer, who has been in the spotlight for both his comedic talent and personal struggles, has announced to the world that he has conducted a DNA test on his twin daughters.

In a video shared on social media, Funny Face disclosed that despite previous objections from some people, he went ahead with the DNA test to confirm the paternity of his twin daughters.

Grid of Funny-Face-and-vanessa
Funny-Face-and-vanessa

He explained that when he first mentioned his intentions to conduct the test, many people criticized him, assuring him that there was no need, as it was widely believed he was the biological father of his daughters, Ella, Bella, and Kimberly.

However, the results of the DNA test, according to the actor, revealed otherwise.

Funny Face claims that he secretly collected hair samples from his daughters, Ella and Bella, as well as from Kimberly, during a visit their mother made to him at a hotel.

The results of the test, which were conducted without their mother’s knowledge, allegedly showed that he is not the biological father of the girls.

-- AD --

Netizens Reactions…

Prince Asare – Chase money and leave woman matter

Gideon Bawasn- If u want to live long fear some women

Frank Dake – We don’t need family issues masa we also have our own deal with it

James Amoah – Some of the Ghanaian women ankasa them dey share thing too much like party food no wonder

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHpage

TODAY

Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
82 ° F
82 °
82 °
72 %
2.7mph
72 %
Wed
81 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
81 °
Sun
82 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways