God will deal with Vanessa – Reactions as DNA test reveals Funny Face isn’t the biological father of his twins

Ghanaian comedian and actor, Funny Face, has made a shocking revelation after resurfacing on social media following his recent check-in at a rehabilitation centre.

The entertainer, who has been in the spotlight for both his comedic talent and personal struggles, has announced to the world that he has conducted a DNA test on his twin daughters.

In a video shared on social media, Funny Face disclosed that despite previous objections from some people, he went ahead with the DNA test to confirm the paternity of his twin daughters.

He explained that when he first mentioned his intentions to conduct the test, many people criticized him, assuring him that there was no need, as it was widely believed he was the biological father of his daughters, Ella, Bella, and Kimberly.

However, the results of the DNA test, according to the actor, revealed otherwise.

Funny Face claims that he secretly collected hair samples from his daughters, Ella and Bella, as well as from Kimberly, during a visit their mother made to him at a hotel.

The results of the test, which were conducted without their mother’s knowledge, allegedly showed that he is not the biological father of the girls.

