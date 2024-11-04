God Will Deal With You- Emelia Brobbey Curses Frank Naro

Ghanaian actress turned movie producer, Emelia Brobbey has finally retaliated to news of her having an affair with her colleague, Frank Naro.

The beautiful actress made an appearance on Fakye TV hosted by Ama Oduma Odum and monitored by Gh Page.

When asked about her say on being chopped by Frank Naro, Emelia Brobbey chose not to answer the question, saying she did not have time to reply to that.

Meanwhile, Emelia subtly sends a message and curse to Frank Naro and whoever peddles false information about her when she is allowed to say her final words.

According to Emelia Brobbey, whenever she tries to get too close to people, they use it as a yardstick to disrespect her and put her in the mud.

On the other hand, Emelia said when she tries not to get close to people, they label her a proud and unfriendly person.

She subtly noted that all the allegations leveled against her are untrue, saying that God will deal with anyone who has said something false about her.