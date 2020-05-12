God will punish Funny Face if he attempts to collapse my business – Lilwin

- Advertisement -

Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lilwin seemed very unhappy when his school(Great Minds International) was dragged into the social media feud between himself and fellow actor Funny Face.

Lilwin speaking in an interview with Halifax Ansah-Addo on Okay FM said God will punish Funny Face if he attempts to collapse his business, amid their ‘beef’.

Lilwin stressed he spent about Gh370, 000 to build the school and wouldn’t sit down idle for him to bring down his sweat which is already benefiting the county.

In further submissions in the interview, he denied all allegations levelled against his school by Funny Face that he runs his school with ‘JuJu’.

He reiterated Funny Face is envious about his business, the reason why he is attacking it and he refused to reply to Funny Face’s rant after he saw that he was taking things too personally.

The social media discord between the two began when Lilwin claimed in an interview with Zion Felix that Funny Face doesn’t deserve the award of a favourite actor.

The two began dragging each other on social media for a while. Funny Face, as a result, dared Lilwin to say ‘Fim Fim’ and he would expose him.

Lilwin when questioned by the host why he up till date hasn’t said: “Fim Fim” replied that Funny Face amid the beef has an evil mind and will not wish to continue.