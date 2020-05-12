LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Home Entertainment God will punish Funny Face if he attempts to collapse my business...
Source:GHPAGE
Entertainment

God will punish Funny Face if he attempts to collapse my business – Lilwin

By Mr. Tabernacle
0
God will punish Funny Face if he attempts to collapse my business - Lilwin
God will punish Funny Face if he attempts to collapse my business - Lilwin
- Advertisement -

Kwadwo Nkansah aka Lilwin seemed very unhappy when his school(Great Minds International) was dragged into the social media feud between himself and fellow actor Funny Face.

Lilwin speaking in an interview with Halifax Ansah-Addo on Okay FM said  God will punish Funny Face if he attempts to collapse his business, amid their ‘beef’.

READ ALSO: Funny Face can never beef or beat me – Lilwin says in new video

Lilwin stressed he spent about Gh370, 000 to build the school and wouldn’t sit down idle for him to bring down his sweat which is already benefiting the county.

In further submissions in the interview, he denied all allegations levelled against his school by Funny Face that he runs his school with ‘JuJu’.

He reiterated Funny Face is envious about his business, the reason why he is attacking it and he refused to reply to Funny Face’s rant after he saw that he was taking things too personally.

The social media discord between the two began when Lilwin claimed in an interview with Zion Felix that Funny Face doesn’t deserve the award of a favourite actor.

READ ALSO: Bernard Nyarko’s family has an agenda to disgrace the Kumawood stars -Lilwin

The two began dragging each other on social media for a while. Funny Face, as a result, dared Lilwin to say ‘Fim Fim’ and he would expose him.

Lilwin when questioned by the host why he up till date hasn’t said: “Fim Fim” replied that Funny Face amid the beef has an evil mind and will not wish to continue.

Previous articleFather in police custody for mercilessly beating his own baby
Next articleWhy I don’t fly an airplane overseas – Opambour reveals

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Showboy clashes with Eno Barony on twitter over her diss song to Medikal

Mr. Tabernacle -
CEO of 2Hype Gang and the co-founder of the Arab Money Gang (AMG) record label Sam Sarfo widely known as Show Boy has clashed...
Read more
Entertainment

Safo Kantanka Jnr reveals lessons he learnt from his marriage to Juliet Ibrahim

Lizbeth Brown -
The Chief Executive Officer of Kantanka Automobile, Kwadwo Safo Kantanka Jnr has revealed some lessons he learnt from his marriage to ex-wife,...
Read more
Entertainment

Pre-wedding photos of Xandy Kamel and fiancé Kaninja goes viral – Social media reacts

Mr. Tabernacle -
Pre-wedding photos of actress Xandy Kamel and her husband to be Kaninja of Angel TV has fast gone viral on social media....
Read more
Entertainment

Only Emelia Brobbey & Christiana Awuni supported Bernard Nyarko financially – Close friend reveals

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghanaians are still mourning the sudden demise of Kumawood's favourite actor Bishop Bernard Kwame Nyarko. After the news about...
Read more
Entertainment

Juliet Ibrahim sparks pregnancy rumours in a new video on social media

Mr. Tabernacle -
Actress Juliet Ibrahim has caused social media uproar after posting a video of herself with a protruding belly like a pregnant woman...
Read more
Entertainment

Pepperdem Ministries appeals to Police to arrest Afia Schwarzenegger

Qwame Benedict -
Popular and controversial radio and television personality Afia Schwarzenegger according to information reaching GhPage.com newsdesk is in trouble and likely to be...
Read more

TODAY

Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Accra
thunderstorm
27 ° C
27 °
27 °
88 %
2.1kmh
20 %
Tue
31 °
Wed
31 °
Thu
30 °
Fri
30 °
Sat
30 °

Most Read

Entertainment

The lady behind the collapse of the marriage between Joyce Blessing & husband exposed

Mr. Tabernacle -
Gospel musician Joyce Blessing and her husband's marriage days ago as reported hit the rocks, yet the singer has refused to disclose...
Read more
Entertainment

Pre-wedding photos of Xandy Kamel and fiancé Kaninja goes viral – Social media reacts

Mr. Tabernacle -
Pre-wedding photos of actress Xandy Kamel and her husband to be Kaninja of Angel TV has fast gone viral on social media....
Read more
Entertainment

Nana Agradaa finally reacts to Kennedy Agyapong’s warnings to her

Mr. Tabernacle -
Popular fetish priestess Nana Agradaa has reacted to the several warnings to her by Assin Central's Member of Parliament Kennedy Agyapong.
Read more
Entertainment

Video of the special moment when McBrown met Bernard Nyarko’s mother and knelt before her

Mr. Tabernacle -
Call to mind the family of the late Bishop Bernard Nyarko clashed with popular actress, Nana Ama McBrown over comments she made...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News