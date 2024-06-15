God won’t forgive you – Ghanaians call out popular journalist who mocked Nana Ama before she passed on

The death of a young Ghanaian woman named Nana Ama has left the local Facebook community in deep sorrow.

Nana Ama’s tragic story came to light through a series of desperate pleas for help that she posted on her Facebook timeline in the days leading up to her passing.

In a viral post, Nana Ama swallowed her pride and reached out to her friends and the broader Facebook community, begging for accommodation and companionship.

She revealed her fear of sleeping alone due to her illness, emphasizing her urgent need for someone by her side.

Despite her heartfelt appeal, her pleas went unanswered, leaving her to face her final days alone.

Her sad passing has resonated deeply with many Facebook users, who are now expressing their grief and regret over her preventable death.

As her friends on Facebook continue to mourn, a popular journalist simply identified as Hunto GH who works at Orginal TV, a subsidiary under Metro TV has come under severe criticism.

When Nana Ama posted on Facebook that she needed a place to sleep, Huntor mocked her and indirectly wished death upon her.

Huntor told Nana Ama to go to Awudome cemetery if she needed a place to sleep.

As we all know, Audome cemetery is a place for the dead hence making his comments very disgusting.

Below are how some Ghanaians have reacted tp Huntor’s inhumane comment…

@Ekow Ekow Sagoe – Huntor-tv Gh guess you are happy now?

@Yaw Sowah – may what she went through visit u, so dat u find a place at awudome to rest

@Kojo Boateng – Pray you never go through what she want through.I pray God let you experience the pains she went through before dying so you learn so sense

@Okatakyie – I hope you are satisfied. De3 aka da wanim

@ Diana Dede Foni – You know him paaaa….He is fond of attacking people any how especially ladies.All this people are presenters on TV.He is a presenter on Original Tv a subsidiary of Metro TV.

May the soul of the lady rest in peace. I hope he feel remorse pray against such behavior. This world indeed is small world

